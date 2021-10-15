The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) token has generated 4% returns in the past 24 hours and the coin could rally soon if the bulls establish control

The Bitcoin Cash token has crossed the $600 barrier and the token is trading at the $626 level at the time of writing. The BCH token could start another rally soon if the bulls decide to push prices in the future. The coin could very well establish new highs as the coin consolidates near the $620 level.

How & where to buy Bitcoin Cash in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing crypto tokens, you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker site. The account opening process is simple and all you need to do is submit a username, password and contact details such as phone number and email address. The site will contact you via email and ask you to verify the account as per the Know Your Customer regulations. You will be required to submit copies of documents such as a driving license and utility bill to prove your identity. At this stage, you can deposit funds and start trading. Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated.

For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BCH with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BCH with Binance today

What is Bitcoin Cash?

The Bitcoin Cash token is one of the main altcoins and provides faster settlement time and lower fees. It is used for making payments throughout the world and is a very popular cryptocurrency among investors.

Should I buy BCH today?

The early holders of Bitcoin Cash could be rewarded handsomely in the future if the coin decides to rally further in the future. The token could very well rise towards the $650 level and beyond if the volumes continue to build up in the future.

The token seems to be establishing a strong support zone near the $620 level.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.