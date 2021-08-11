BRISE is a hyper-deflationary token that rewards holders with BNB

Bitrise (BRISE) has risen by 482% today, making it one of the market’s most exciting tokens during this market-wide upside swing. The token rewards holders with BNB, which is also surging, and this could be a factor in its growth. Bitrise is also hyper-deflationary, which has influenced its name, and this factor may also be pushing the price upwards.

If you want to learn more about Bitrise and find out where to buy BRISE today, read on to get the lowdown.

How & where to buy Bitrise in the UK and elsewhere

To buy Bitrise today, simply create an account with a reliable exchange or broker. Below, you will find our two suggestions for the best place to buy Bitrise right now. Both of these platforms are fully regulated, offer a range of coins to buy, and charge some of the lowest fees on the market.

DEXs, or decentralised exchanges, are becoming popular these days, but we recommend that you avoid these. Such platforms are unregulated and unlicensed, which leaves investors without recourse if something goes wrong.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BRISE with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BRISE with Binance today

What is Bitrise?

Bitrise is a hyper-deflationary coin that aims to incentivise holding by rewarding HODLers with BNB (Binance Coin) tokens. The coin also conducts regular token burns, which reduces its overall supply, artificially jacking up the price. This is an innovative tokenomics model that has been employed by several other coins, with varying degrees of success. It’s clearly working for BRISE today, as it has rallied by 482% in the last 24 hours alone.

Holders receive an amount of BNB proportional to your balance directly into their wallet every 60 minutes. The coin has now hit a new all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap.

Should I buy BRISE today?

BRISE makes a strong case for investment today, due to its immense rally. The token has increased by nearly 6x today and now has momentum that it has never experienced before.

The crypto market seems to be in recovery mode now, and Bitrise is leading the charge to new highs. CoinMarketCap reports a new all-time high for the coin today, and this arguably incubates the conditions required for a prolonged, sharp rally.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.