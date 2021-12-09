Bluzelle (BLZ) is a decentralized storage network for the creator economy. According to its creators, Bluzelle delivers high security and unmatched availability and is censorship resistant. Read on to see where you can buy BLZ now.

Top places to buy BLZ now

What is BLZ?

BLZ is the token of the Bluzelle network, designed to help protect intellectual property. You can use it to store data and files, oracles, and more. The token is specific for the DeFi and NFTs industries. The network’s main products are all data-related and powered by the Tendermint Blockchain. Bluzelle was founded by Pavel Bains and Neeraj Murarka, who wanted to solve the issue with fragmented data links in the DeFi and blockchain space.

Should I buy BLZ today?

BLZ may be a lucrative investment. It’s important to do research and read price predictions to make the best decision.

BLZ price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts that the Bluzelle price will be $0.377 this time next year. This comes to long-term earning potential of almost +17% in one year. In five years (2026), 1 BLZ will be worth $ 1.07.

