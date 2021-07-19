This article tells you everything you need to know about Bondly (BONDLY) coin, a cryptocurrency that has risen in price by 90% in the last 24 hours.

If you want to invest in Bondly tokens, or if you just want to find out more about the project, you have come to the right place. Scroll down to find out what the project is all about, how it works, and what its future investment prospects are.

In addition, you can find our BONDLY price forecast for 2021 to get an idea of what your potential returns could be.

If you want to cut to the chase and buy Bondly coins right now, check out the section directly below where you can find out analysts’ list of the best places to buy, sell and trade Bondly crypto in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy Bondly coin online

If you want to buy Bondly, you should sign up to a reliable, low-free trading platform, deposit funds and purchase the number of coins you want.

We feel the options below are the best platforms to buy Bondly coin right now thanks to their high-quality user interfaces and general ease of use. Check them out and see which one works best for you.

eToro eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started. Buy BONDLY with eToro today Binance Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market. Buy BONDLY with Binance today

What is Bondly (BONDLY)?

Bondly is a cryptocurrency project, and BONDLY is the platforms’s native token that powers the entire network.

More specifically, it is a project that aims to make DeFi more accessible for everyday users via decentralised escrow payments and traditional marketplaces. The developers claim that Bondly is a ‘trusted, transparent and portable swap protocol that is designed to make a user into a marketplace.’

Having been launched on Polkadot (DOT) back in September 2020, it has grown quickly into an established ecosystem, offering a wide range of decentralised products that enable absolutely anyone to execute digital payments between peers.

In addition, Bondly can be communicated with via any messaging service or social media platform, enhancing its flexibility and all-around usability.

Should I buy BONDLY coin today?

If you buy into the long-term investment credentials of the project, or if you simply want to make a high-risk sentiment play, buying BONDLY tokens and holding them could be a good way to speculate on future price accretion.

Just make sure you conduct extensive due diligence before putting your capital on the line.

BONDLY price prediction 2021

Our analysts’ Bondly price forecast is as follows: $0.009 this year, and up to $0.02 within 3 years.