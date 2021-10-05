The Cardano token has been trading sideways between a narrow range of $2.03—$2.3 for the past week. The ADA token has had an impressive run with more than 10,000% gains since its inception. The coin could possibly generate another 30-40% gains from the current price level if the bulls retain interest.

How & where to buy Cardano in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to buy Cardano, then you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker site. The account registration process will require you to submit a username, password and email address. The site will also ask you to verify the details as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure that is required to ensure the safety of all users on the platform. You can submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ADA with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy ADA with CEX.IO today

What is Cardano?

The Cardano network is a Proof of Stake blockchain that is peer-reviewed. The cryptocurrency has become popular and has given strong competition to Ethereum. The network has received a lot of publicity after it enabled smart contracts on the platform.

Should I buy ADA today?

The Cardano coin is a strong cryptocurrency and has managed to solidify its position as the third most popular coin after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The early holders of Cardano could receive handsome gains if the token rallies in the future.

The coin has the potential to rally further if the bulls decide to push prices. The token could breach the $2.5 level if the whales manage to start another rally.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.