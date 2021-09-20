The Celo token (CELO) is currently trading at $5.95 at the time of writing with 14% gains in the past 24 hours

The Celo token has stabilised near the $5 region after trading sideways for the past week. The token saw a steady price increase in the past 24 hours that saw CELO attempting to breach the $6 level repeatedly. The coin is currently consolidating near the $5 region and could possibly 3X or 6X from the current levels. The token could break its all-time high (ATH) located at $9.82 if the current price trajectory continues in the future.

How & where to buy Celo in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re looking to buy Celo, you will need to open an account on a broker/exchange platform. To register a new trading account, create a new user profile by submitting your full name, contact details and email address. Then, verify the account by submitting proof of identity and address. A driving license and utility bill can be provided to pass the verification process. This additional step is required to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

Avoid transacting on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. To make your search easier, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade easily and securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy CELO with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy CELO with Binance today

What is Celo?

The Celo network is a mobile-first Proof of Stake (PoS) platform. The network aims to integrate mobile numbers with crypto wallet addresses to make crypto payments popular. Remembering wallet addresses is difficult and by using mobile numbers, crypto payments could become more popular among cellphone users across the world. The Celo network also supports DeFi solutions and dApps. The Celo foundation is trying to leverage smartphone technology to make crypto popular among retail users.

Should I buy CELO today?

The Celo token has seen a healthy build-up in volumes and whales seem to be accumulating this token. The coin has the potential to rally further if the current price uptrend continues in the future. The early adopters of Celo could be rewarded handsomely if the coin surges higher.

Below is the daily chart for Celo that shows a steady rise in volumes that is driving prices towards the $6 region. The coin could break its ATH if the bulls continue to push prices in the future.

Celo daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.