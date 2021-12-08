Cocos-BCX price today is around $3 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.5 million. The token gained 33.59% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy COCOS now.

Top places to buy COCOS now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy COCOS with Binance today

What is COCOS?

Cocos-BCX is a decentralized GameFi & Metaverse enabling platform, which bridges more creators into the crypto world via GameFi incubation, investment, distribution, IGO, and other imaginative channels. Based on the enormous numbers of the developer community, Cocos-BCX will be leading a new way of crypto migration through content innovation according to its official website. It is currently trading on 15 active markets.

Should I buy COCOS today?

It’s hard to make an accurate prediction about crypto prices, especially of less established coins. On one hand, COCOS shows great promise as a metaverse token. On the other, it is associated with games, the popularity of which depends on the players. Should their interest in a certain game, even a metaverse one, start to wane, this will affect the price of COCOS.

COCOS price prediction

According to Digital Coin Price, 1 COCOS might reach $5 in one year, which is almost twice what it is currently trading for.

COCOS on social media