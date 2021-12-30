Where to buy Cosmos, the token that gained 6% in 24 hours

The creators of Cosmos describe it as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. This guide explains what Cosmos is, can it be a profitable investment, and where you can buy Cosmos now.

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos and its native token ATOM aim to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains. The project’s other goals include making blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers thanks to a modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps. Last but not least, an Interblockchain Communication protocol makes it easier for blockchain networks to communicate with each other, preventing fragmentation in the industry.

Should I buy Cosmos today?

Cryptocurrency is very volatile and gains are frequently followed by losses, sometimes very serious ones. Depending on your tolerance for risk, make an estimate of how much you’re willing to invest and never exceed that amount, even if Cosmos’ price doesn’t develop as expected.

Cosmos price prediction

Wallet Investor is bullish on Cosmos. They predict a long-term increase, up to $142 in 2026. A 5-year investment can bring you gains of 403% in that case. If you put in $100 in Cosmos now, this might increase to $503 in 2026.

