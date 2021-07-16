Where to buy Cryptex Finance coin online: best CTX trading platforms

Cryptex Finance (CTX) coin is one of top trending digital assets on the market right now, and this article tells you everything you need to know before you invest in the cryptocurrency.

What is Cryptex Finance (CTX)?

Cryptex Finance is a cryptocurrency project that runs on Ethereum, and CTX is its native token.

It is focussed on developing and constructing open-source financial solutions for the global crypto community. Using the smart contract system of its chosen blockchain, it is able to create DeFi solutions like the Total Market Cap Token (TCAP) and many others.

Previously, with a centralised custodian, such solutions were impossible; now, with real-world data on the Ethereum blockchain and collateralised backing for generating tokens, these opportunities have arisen for Cryptex.

In addition, Cryptex claims to be providing the framework for DeFi solutions that offer exposure to more than the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major digital tokens.

Should I buy CTX coin right now?

If you like the concept of the project, conduct extensive fundamental and technical analysis and determine if CTX coin is an asset that suits your financial goals.

For investors looking for a high-risk value proposition with the potential for significant rewards, CTX crypto tokens could be a good buy. In addition, because this project is at an early stage, volatility will be heightened, which traders can utilise to their advantage.

CTX price prediction 2021

Our Cryptex Finance price prediction is as follows: $9.40 by year-end, $11.15 by 2022, and up to $22.15 within 5 years.