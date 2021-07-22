Where to buy CryptoBlades coin: SKILL tokens up 50%

CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a cryptocurrency project that is sawing its way into the mainstream. The price of the SKILL token has risen by 1200% this week alone, and as a result, investors and traders throughout the space have been investigating what the project has to offer.

If you want to invest in CryptoBlades, and you want to find out all of the key information you need to know, you have come to the right place. Read through this article to discover what CryptoBlades is and how it works, what its investment prospects are for the future, and what our SKILL price forecast is for the coming years.

Before we get into any of those details, if you want to buy CryptoBlades crypto today with low fees and reliable service, check out the section below. There, we have listed the best places to buy, sell and trade SKILL crypto coin in the UK and around the world.

What is CryptoBlades (SKILL)?

CryptoBlades is a relatively new cryptocurrency project, and SKILL is the name of its native token.

More specifically, it is an NFT-based crafting game that runs on the Binance Smart Chain. Players are able to battle and defeat enemies with powerful weapons, and as a result, they earn SKILL tokens.

Players can then spend their SKILL tokens on crafting weapons with varying degrees of power and minting characters, both of which level as the player gains experience. The more powerful the weapon, the more SKILL tokens can be earned.

CryptoBlades employs an NFT marketplace for users to list their crafted items for trading purposes and for profitable sales. This segment of the ecosystem is also powered by the SKILL token, giving it another utility.

The development team behind CryptoBlades is the award-winning, Steam-published Riveted Games. With seven years in the industry, they claim to be a group that are fully committed to making this a project that delivers tokenholder value.

The recent increased popularity of the game and the wider blockchain-based gaming narrative is the main reason SKILL is surging in price.

Should I buy SKILL coin?

If you want to expedite your progress on CryptoBlades, or if you just want to speculate on the long-term success of the platform, SKILL tokens could be a good investment. Just make sure you do your own research first.

SKILL price prediction 2021

Our CryptoBlades price prediction is as follows: $81 this year, $90 by 2022 and $180 within 5 years.