Dogelon Mars is an Ethereum-based crypto using the ERC-20 token standard. A number of very prominent tokens on the ETH network, such as Aave, Chainlink, and Uniswap use this token standard. But unlike these notable and prominent coins, Dogelon Mars was born out of a joke and makes references to Elon Musk, Dogecoin, and the planet Mars.

But make no mistake about it, Dogelon Mars is a very real cryptocurrency that you can buy now. In fact, the coin is known for its extreme volatility which makes it an ideal coin for speculators and traders to invest in.

Where to buy Dogelon Mars

What is Dogelon Mars?

On its official website, Dogelon Mars promises to become an "interplanetary currency" among other innovative and quite extreme developments. For now, they have not developed a feasible product to make Dogelon a viable cryptocurrency.

Not many investors would spend money to send a token to another wallet, which would be necessary in this case because Ethereum transaction fees are still quite high.

Should I buy Dogelon Mars today?

Dogelon may be a bad choice for an interplanetary payment system, yet many investors are making a lot of money trading Dogelon Mars. The coin is up more than 750% over the past 30 days but is down around 15% over the past 24 hours.

Investors looking at the near-term dip and expecting Dogelon Mars to rebound in price may be tempted to buy Dogelon Mars.

Dogelon Mars price prediction

Well-established assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano have done well this year, but dog-themed coins have definitely stolen the spotlight. Some of these coins, especially Dogelon Mars, delivered returns of 1,000% or more for some investors.

However, assigning a Dogelon Mars price outlook is a difficult task given the meme-status of the coin and overall volatility within the crypto market.