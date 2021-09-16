The Drops Ownership Power (DOP) token has seen a fresh rally that took prices to $2.63 in the past 24 hours

The Drops Ownership Power token saw a great rally that managed to take prices above the $2.28 region in the past 24 hours. The $2.28 level is a zone of strong resistance for DOP. The token was trading sideways between $1.12—$2.12 before the current rally managed to push prices beyond the $2.28 region. The coin could possibly 2X or 5X from the current levels if the bulls retain interest.

How & where to buy Drops Ownership Power in the UK and elsewhere

In order to purchase crypto tokens, you will need to open a trading account. Registering an account is simple and all you need to do is submit your contact details, full name and email ID. The next step will involve identity verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. This verification can be successfully completed by submitting documents such as a driving license and utility bill. The details on the documents should match with the user profile entries.

Since there are so many portals available in the market today, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can create an account easily and start trading quickly. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated.

What is Drops Ownership Power?

The Drops Ownership Power network aims to merge the DeFi and NFT sectors. It allows users to use their NFT and DeFi assets for taking loans and for lending purposes. The DOP network allows access to trustless loans if the collateral amount can be provided in the form of NFTs. The users can also lend NFT and cryptocurrencies in various lending pools for earning a passive income. It also plans to fractionalise NFT assets in the future by converting them into ERC-20 tokens.

Should I buy DOP today?

The price of the DOP token is currently fuelled by a huge rally and if volumes can pick up, the coin could possibly reach its all-time high price located at $4.61. The early adopters of the token could be rewarded handsomely if the current price trajectory continues over the next month.

The Drops Ownership Power network has a strong use case and could benefit from the current NFT mania.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.