The e-Money token has stabilised near the $1.5 region after trading between the range of $0.9—$1.6 for the past week. The coin could 2X or 5X from the current price level if the bull rally continues in the future. The NGM token has seen huge volumes being traded during the past 24 hours and the token could establish a firm support zone near the $1.9 region before rising to the $2 level and beyond.

How & where to buy e-Money in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase crypto tokens, then you will need access to a trading account. Head over to a broker/exchange site and register by providing your full name, contact details and email address. Then, verify the account by submitting proof of identity and address. A driving license and utility bill are accepted on most platforms.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated. To simplify your search, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily. Start by clicking on the sign up or join now button and follow the instructions as described above.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy NGM with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy NGM with Binance today

What is e-Money?

E-Money is planning to revolutionise the payment industry by introducing stablecoins for various currencies. The network aims to provide near-instant and low-cost transactions. The stablecoins also accrue interest over time and users can benefit from holding assets in the long term. The NGM token is the native coin of the network and can be staked to secure the network and earn a passive income. The network plans to support cross-chain compatibility and has entered into a partnership with Polkastarter, MantraDAO and Ava.

Should I buy NGM today?

The NGM token has seen a rally accompanied by huge volumes in the past 24 hours and the coin could potentially rise to reach the level of $2 and beyond if the bulls retain interest. The early holders of the NGM token could be rewarded with enormous gains if the coin rallies further.

The coin is being actively traded and the whales are accumulating huge volumes which could lead to a price rise for NGM in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.