Where to buy Enjin: ENJ up 59% since eToro listing

An eToro listing has done wonders for Enjin Coin, which has risen by 11% since yesterday

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has enjoyed a steady 59% rally since it was listed on leading cryptocurrency broker eToro a month ago. The project is starting to pick up momentum again as NFTs become more and more central to the gaming world, with gamers able to enjoy a new level of ownership over their virtual lives.

Dive into this article to learn more about Enjin, as well as the best place to buy ENJ tokens.

What is Enjin?

Enjin is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project that brings nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to the gaming world in the most interconnected way possible. Game developers can tokenise in-game items as unique, one-of-one NFTs, which have real-world value backed by ENJ tokens. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the token that powers Enjin, and even allows players to open a “store” for in-game items.

The Enjin platform also serves as a gaming social network. Each item can be owned by players, who can “destroy” items to receive ENJ coins. This gives the in-game items actual value and opens up a cross-game marketplace where players can trade their favourite items.

Should I buy ENJ today?

The hype surrounding NFTs in the gaming sector is only growing stronger now that the crypto bull market is back in action, and Enjin’s eToro listing has helped to build further viral interest in the coin. ENJ is up by 11% over the last 24 hours while most of the market is in the red, indicating a strong market performance from the project.Now is potentially a good time to invest, with a strong consolidation laying the foundations for a run back up to ENJ’s all-time high of $3.94. The price is currently $2.09, and momentum is building steadily, reducing the chance of a pullback.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.