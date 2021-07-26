The crypto market has bounced and is showing signs of a strong recovery, with Ethereum leading the charge for the top 10 coins

The cryptosphere is abuzz with optimism today after several of the top coins registered double-digit gains on the day. Ethereum is leading the charge for the large cap coins, and ETH’s price has increased by 25% this week, more than Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and all of the other top coins.

In this article, we’ll show you how and where to buy Ethereum, as well as dissecting the fundamentals of the coin and making a price prediction.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, with only Bitcoin ahead of it on the crypto leaderboard. Ethereum was founded in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, and introduced smart contracts to the world of cryptocurrency. If Bitcoin is digital money, Ethereum is “programmable money”, and this increased functionality has led to many analysts and experts predicting that ETH will overtake Bitcoin as the number one cryptocurrency.

https://twitter.com/RaoulGMI/status/1384990269657993220

Ethereum has achieved new all-time highs during this bull market, and looks set to record further gains in the coming weeks. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO (who has initiated huge pumps for the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin in the past), recently confirmed that he owns some ETH. This could lead to a further rally for the number two coin.

Should I buy ETH today?

Cementing its position as one of the top performing cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is arguably the hottest “buy” on the market today, with a daily gain of 7.5% and a 25% price surge this week. Having achieved an all-time high of $4,356 earlier this year, ETH has proven that it has the legs to go higher.

Ethereum price prediction

Experts are predicting various price points for Ethereum. In the short-term, the all-time high is in view and represents the most obvious price target for now. A push up to $4,000 would allow ETH to gather momentum, after which it could mount an ascent to new highs. Many experts predict a price of $10k for Ethereum by the end of the year.