Where to buy FaraLand: 190% overnight gains for NFT game

NFT metaverse game FaraLand is up by almost 700% this week: here’s where to buy the breakout FARA token.

The arrival of cryptocurrency concepts like decentralised finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in the gaming space has led to several innovations in gameplay, and also several explosive token rallies. The viral nature of crypto has ushered in such a rally for FaraLand, a turn-based RPG whose token (FARA) has shot up by 683% in just one week.

If you want to learn more about FaraLand, crypto-gaming crossovers, and how and where to buy FARA today, look no further. We’ll tell you everything you need to know in this article.

How & where to buy FaraLand in the UK and elsewhere

While FaraLand tokens can be earned by playing the game, this is a long-winded way of getting your hands on the coin. Serious investors, traders, and players will need to accumulate larger volumes of FARA, and will therefore be looking to buy from an exchange or broker. Choose an option from our list below, sign up and make a deposit, and you will be able to start trading the top cryptocurrencies today.

Although some traders and investors prefer to use decentralised exchanges (DEXs), we advise that our readers avoid these platforms. This is because they are unregulated and leave investors with little recourse if something goes awry.

What is FaraLand?

FaraLand is a turn-based RPG native to the Binance Smart Chain, that employs NFTs to give players unparalleled involvement and ownership of their in-game assets. The game plays somewhat like Pokémon, where players battle one another, taking turns to attack.

Players own their warriors, pets, items, and armour in the form of NFTs. The game’s token, FARA, can be used to upgrade characters, reinvest in the game, and even cash out for real-world prizes. The game is designed such that gamers and crypto users can both participate, with the aim of being attractive to both sets of users. This sort of crossover is becoming increasingly popular in the blockchain world these days, and this trend seems primed to continue.

Should I buy FARA today?

As a short-term trade, FARA certainly looks to have some legs. With gains of nearly 700% this week and around 200% over the last 24 hours, FARA is establishing a rather impressive uptrend. Having remained somewhat stagnant since its launch, the price chart shows a breakout is in progress.

As a long-term investment, FARA is a token that underwrites every aspect of the game, and as such if it continues to increase in popularity and becomes the flagship game on the BSC (as per its stated aspirations), FARA tokens are likely to gain more and more value.

All figures given are correct according to CoinGecko as of the time of writing.