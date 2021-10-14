The Filecoin (FIL) token has seen a price upsurge of 8% in the past 24 hours

The Filecoin token is up by 8% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $69.53 at the time of writing. The FIL coin has the potential to register another 5-10% gains if the token continues to rally in the future. The token has the potential to breach the $75 level and beyond if the whales decide to push prices in the future.

How & where to buy Filecoin in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase crypto tokens, then you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. All you need to do is submit your full legal name, email address and phone number. An additional step is required at this stage as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. You will need to verify your account by providing proof of identity and address. Copies of your driving licence and utility bill can be provided to comply with this requirement. The KYC regulations help to secure the platform for all users.

It is important to avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms for trading.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy FIL with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy FIL with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Filecoin?

Filecoin is a storage network that aims to decentralise the sharing and storage of the virtual sector. The storage cloud space is currently driven by few major players and filecoin aims to change and provide power to the retail players. The native token is called FIL.

Should I buy FIL today?

The Filecoin token could reward its early supporters with handsome gains in the future if the coin continues to rally. The token could very well rally towards new highs if the trading volume continues to rise in the short term.

Traders could also exploit the price volatility of Filecoin to book short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.