Chingari, an Indian short video sharing application, introduced its first-ever crypto-token, known as Gari coin. The token was launched by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Khan will also serve as a brand ambassador for the app’s NFT marketplace.

The superstar name attached to the cryptocurrency has attracted a lot of attention worldwide. If you want to learn more about Gari coin and where to buy Gari coin, please read on.

How & where to buy $GARI token

What is $GARI token?

Chingari uses the Solana blockchain to create a digital token that will be circulated on its own platform. According to its founder, the crypto token will help creators to make an e-commerce space for physical merchandise.

Gari can become the native currency of the application in due course. As the video-sharing platform supports adverts, the creators might get the $Gari coin as a reward.

Gari can be seen as a way to monetize the platform. It will be available for all kinds of platform users. Tokens like Gari will help monetize Chingari’s platform, as the tokens will be available for both creating and viewing content there.

Should I buy GARI coin today?

The cryptocurrency market is showing no signs of slowing down. The momentum seen in the major coins is helping lift tokens like $GARI higher.

If you want to buy GARI token today, you will gain exposure to the fast-growing NFT market. While diversifying your portfolio is always reasonable, never invest money you can’t afford to lose.

GARI price prediction

Gari coin is very new to the market and could be subject to volatile moves. Like any other coin, the day-to-day price movements could be large, but over time we would expect the price of Gari coin to move higher.