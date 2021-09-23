The Gravitoken (GRV) has seen a record rally with 797% gains in the past 24 hours

The Gravitoken price is currently trading at $1.01 at the time of writing. The GRV coin could possibly 2X or 5X from the current level if the rally continues in the future. The token has seen a steady increase in trading volume since the $0.13 level. The whales are silently accumulating this token, leading to a strong price spike.

How & where to buy Gravitoken in the UK and elsewhere

For purchasing cryptocurrencies, you will need access to a trading account. There are many broker/exchange platforms available today that will allow you to trade cryptocurrencies. You will need to provide a username, password and email address to register a new account. The site will then ask you to verify the account by submitting copies of documents that can prove your identity and address. A driving license and utility bill will be accepted on most platforms but some sites may also ask you for a selfie holding your documents.

At this stage, your account will be activated and you can deposit funds to start trading. Please avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms below where you can trade with ease.

What is Gravitoken?

The Graviotken has an elastic supply that is adjusted periodically. This allows the token to remain immune to price manipulation by whales. The token has an in-built transaction tax of 9.81% which is used for marketing, liquidity and buyback purposes. The Gravitoken team claims that the token’s price will increase by 9.81% every 8 hours until it reaches a maximum ceiling where it will function as a stablecoin.

Should I buy GRV today?

The Gravitoken model is unique and has an interesting tokenomics model with a guaranteed price increase every 8 hours. It remains to be seen if this elastic model of supply can prove to be useful in the long run but GRV has managed to attract the support of bulls and the coin is currently enjoying a huge rally. The price could easily jump to new highs if the current whale pump continues.

The early adopters of Gravitoken could be rewarded handsomely if the coin rallies in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.