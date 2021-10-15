The GreenMoon token is currently trading at $0.18 with enormous gains in the past 24 hours

The GreenMoon token has risen by 1353% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.18 at the time of writing. The token seems to be heading towards new highs driven by a rise in trading volume. The coin could possibly 2X from the current price level if the current rally can be extended by the whales.

How & where to buy GreenMoon in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing cryptocurrencies, you will need to open a new trading account on a broker/exchange platform. The account registration process involves creating a new user profile and the site will ask you to submit a username, password and email address. You will then receive a verification email and you will need to provide proof of identity and address to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Most platforms will accept copies of driving license and utility bill but some may also require you to agree to a video call or selfie. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated.

For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

What is GreenMoon?

The GreenMoon token in a new cryptocurrency that charges a 12.5% tax on all transactions. 4.17% is used for repurchase helping to increase the price of the token. In addition, another 4.17% is used for marketing purposes. 4.17% is also used for providing liquidity. The token has a deflationary supply and has received a lot of interest from investors.

Should I buy GRM today?

The GreenMoon token could reward its early holders with huge gains if the coin continues to rise in the future. The token has the potential to rise further if the bulls manage to push prices in the short term. The token could possibly aim for the $0.3 level and beyond in the future if the bulls retain interest.

Traders could also exploit the price volatility for booking short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.