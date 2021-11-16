Gyen is a stablecoin that allows people to trade seamlessly across its issuer’s fast global network of partner exchanges. It provides a hedge against volatility and alleviates digital fiat trading. If you would like to know where to buy GYEN, here are the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in it.

Top places to buy GYEN now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is GYEN?

GYEN is issued by GMO-Z.com Trust, a company bridging the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain. GYEN is the first regulated stablecoin in the world, pegged to the Japanese yen (hence GYEN). This company also issues ZUSD, the new digital dollar.

GMO-Z.com Trust Company was founded last year and issued a limited purpose trust charter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. It is a subsidiary of GMO Internet Group, a Japanese financial and IT conglomerate.

Should I buy GYEN today?

Coinbase added it recently to its available trading pairs, which attracted interest in the coin. Analysts advise to see how it develops before buying.

GYEN price prediction

Digitalcoin predicts Gyen will climb to 4 cents in 2028. Its current price is $0.008997. WalletInvestor’s stance on the token is bearish with a one-year price forecast of .0084 cents.

