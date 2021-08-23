HaloDAO is trading at $0.91 at the time of writing with RNBW showing signs of another bull rally

HaloDAO (RNBW) has had a bullish rise over the weekend, the token trading at just under a dollar with a record 67% climb in a single day. HaloDAO was changing hands at $0.91 at the time of writing. The bullish rise seems to be confirmed by the huge rise in volumes indicating strong investor interest. If the rally continues, the price could even double from the current levels.

How & where to buy HaloDAO in the UK and elsewhere

Buying tokens is now easy because of the huge penetration of exchange and broker platforms. These sites allow easy trading in a completely online manner without any hassles. All you need to do is register and verify an account on a broker/exchange and start trading. A simple verification process is also required to be completed as part of the Know Your Customer regulations. You can deposit funds easily by using fiat or crypto deposits. Almost all platforms support fund deposits through major banking channels such as direct transfer and debit/credit cards.

Avoid DEX platforms as their regulation is sketchy and they do not focus on investor protection. For your benefit, here are two of the best platforms where you can register an account and start trading in a few clicks.

What is HaloDAO?

HaloDAO has entered the stablecoin lending space and also provides liquidity and swaps between various stablecoins. RNBW started its journey by focusing on regional stablecoins in Asia but is now looking to expand and include various stablecoins across other regions too. This might explain the sudden rise in investor interest and why the coin has seen such a sharp rise.

Stablecoins are increasingly looked upon as currencies that could completely or partially replace fiat counterparts and therefore protocols such as HaloDAO are increasingly relevant in this sector.

Should I buy RNBW today?

Looking at the daily chart of HaloDAO below, it shows that the price has stabilised in the region near $1 and after consolidation, another rally might result in huge gains for RNBW.

These are early days for the token and early adopters could be looking at enormous gains.

HaloDAO daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The token has the potential to rise further and register another round of double-digit gains as depicted by the strong consolidation on the daily chart.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.