According to its creators, Hedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy that allows individuals and businesses to create powerful decentralized applications. Today, it is trading for $0.31 and has gained 4% in the last 24 hours. This short guide has everything that might interest anyone who wants to know whether they should buy Hedera and, if so, when.

Top places to buy Hedera now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Hedera?

Hedera is designed to be a fairer, more efficient system that eliminates some of the limitations that older blockchain-based platforms face — such as slow performance and instability. It was funded through an initial coin offering (ICO) in August 2018 and first launched open access to its mainnet just over a year later in September 2019. As part of the ICO, investors were able to purchase the platform’s native utility token (HBAR) at the lowest possible pricing. The HBAR token has a dual role within the Hedera public network. HBAR the fuel that powers Hedera services, such as smart contracts, file storage and regular transactions. Second, it's used to help secure the network, since HBAR users can stake their tokens to assist with maintaining the integrity of the platform.

Should I buy Hedera today?

Analysts are relatively bullish on Hedera. Below is an in-depth prediction. However, you need to convince yourself of whether the coin is safe for holding or not because it’s your money and it’s also your choice. Be careful with any investment.

Hedera price prediction

According to the experts with Up to Brain, the Hedera price could reach around $2.4 by the end of the year. By the end of 2023, its price can go up to $5.36. By the end of the following year, you’ll be able to sell it for $6.35 if you’re still holding.

