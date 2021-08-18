Helium has recently registered a new all-time high, and could be set for another surge

HNT is the native token of the Helium network and the price has rallied strongly with the coin registering an all-time high (ATH) price of $22.54 yesterday.

The coin seems to be riding high on renewed investor interest and if the bulls continue to support the rally, the price could climb further in the next few weeks.

How & where to buy Helium in the UK and elsewhere

There are many brokers and exchange platforms where you can easily purchase tokens. However, it can be quite difficult to find the right portal that offers the best service and also suits your budget. For this reason, we have selected the two best platforms where you can trade tokens with ease.

Unregulated DEX platforms must be avoided as the risk of fraud is higher on such sites. Always go for platforms that insist on identity verification measures as required by the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

What is Helium?

The Helium network is built for the Internet of Things (IoT) empire. The blockchain is still new and has a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of Coverage. The network is still in its infancy but that could be set to change as the IoT scales up and drives the apps and technology in the future.

The Helium network provides the ability for wireless devices to connect with each other and earn rewards through mining.

Should I buy HNT today?

The price has rallied strongly with the Helium token registering its ATH just yesterday. However, it is still quite early for this coin and early adopters could be looking at huge gains to come.

Below is the monthly chart for HNT which shows that the token is on a steady rise which might be because of the investors accumulating tokens in huge volumes.

Helium monthly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

If the price trend continues, the token could establish new ATHs and early investors could be looking at handsome returns from HNT.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.