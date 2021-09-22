The ImageCoin (IMG) token has seen a fresh burst of activity with the token rising by 190% in the past 24 hours

The ImageCoin token is currently trading at $0.03 at the time of writing. The coin is surging with a steady rise in volumes, and it seems that the whales are accumulating the token. The IMG token could possibly 5X or 10X from the current price level if the rally continues in the future. The bulls are trying to retain control and if the resistance located at the $0.09 level can be breached, the coin could climb higher towards the $0.15 level and beyond.

How & where to buy ImageCoin in the UK and elsewhere

For trading cryptocurrencies, you will need to create an account on an exchange/broker site. Simply, register an account by providing your username, password and email address. You will also be required to submit proof of identity and address. This additional information is required to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. It helps to secure the site for all users.

Once done, simply fund your account and start trading. Avoid decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated and not very secure. We have listed two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

What is Imagecoin?

ImageCoin seeks to provide easy and quick multi-media exchange using blockchain technology. It allows easy transfer of any image or media file. The ImageCoin is the native currency of the network. The stock photo business is a huge empire but is currently controlled by few major players. The ImageCoin network seeks to decentralise the stock photo industry and will allow anybody with a camera to build a portfolio and establish a client base easily.

Should I buy IMG today?

The ImageCoin token is on a bull run and the coin could possibly deliver huge returns for its early holders. The current entry price is still low and will appear attractive to retail investors.

The coin has the potential to rally further if the current price uptrend continues in the future. The IMG token has an interesting use case and has an early mover advantage in a highly profitable sector.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.