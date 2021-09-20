The Interfinex token has seen huge gains in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.000079 at the time of writing

The Interfinex token has seen a parabolic rise that resulted in the coin gaining by 104% in the past 24 hours. The token could possibly 5X or 10X from the current price level if the bulls continue to push prices further in the future. The token is poised for another bull rally with volumes rising steadily, which might be a sign of rising interest among whales.

How & where to buy Interfinex in the UK and elsewhere

Are you interested in purchasing the Interfinex token? All you need to do is create an account on a broker/exchange platform by providing a username, password and email address. Then, verify the account by submitting proof of identity and address. A passport and utility bill can be submitted to prove identity. Some sites may also ask you to upload a selfie holding the documents. This verification process is required to ensure compliance with the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules that helps to keep the platform secure for all users.

New users often get confused trying to select the right platform for trading. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can create an account easily and start trading securely. Avoid decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy IFEX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy IFEX with Binance today

What is Interfinex?

The Interfinex platform allows trading in any ERC-20 token that runs on the Ethereum network. The trading platform also allows margin trades and loans for ETH tokens. The IFEX token is used for governance purposes and for paying transaction fees on the network. The platform has kept the platform simple and the interface should appeal even to new and amateur users.

Should I buy IFEX today?

The IFEX token is currently enjoying a bull run fuelled by rising volumes. The early adopters of Interfinex could possibly receive enormous gains if the coin rallies further in the future. Below is the daily chart for the Interfinex token that shows a huge increase in volumes that has helped the current price rally.

Intrefinex daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.