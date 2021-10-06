The IOTA (MIOTA) token has gained by 4.56% in the past 24 hours accompanied by a huge volume accumulation by whales

The IOTA token has seen a price rally in the past 24 hours and the coin is trading at $1.27 at the time of writing. The token has seen a strong consolidation near the $1 region in the past few weeks. The token could possibly rise by another 10-20% if the volumes keep building up. The IOTA network will power the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the future.

How & where to buy IOTA in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase IOTA tokens, you will need access to a trading account on a broker/exchange platform. To register an account, simply provide your full legal name, email address and phone number. The site will also ask you to verify the account as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You can submit your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms. Once done, you can proceed to the deposit funds section and start trading.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. To help you to identify the right site for trading, we have searched the market and handpicked two of the best platforms listed below.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MIOTA with eToro today

LonghornFX

LonghornFX is a true ECN STP broker dedicated to delivering a superior trading experience to traders no matter their level of experience. Their services are based on transparency, innovation and efficiency, ensuring an unparalleled trading experience for all.

Buy MIOTA with LonghornFX today Disclaimer

What is IOTA?

IOTA is built on a proprietary technology called “Tangle” that enables quick and feeless transactions. The network claims to be future proof and can handle millions of transactions making it a sought after cryptocurrency. The IOTA network has also managed to secure partnerships with many organisations and this has been reflected in the price of the IOTA token.

Should I buy MIOTA today?

The IOTA token has jumped with a steady rise in volumes. The token could reward its early holders with enormous gains if the bulls manage to pump prices in the future.

The IOTA token has the potential to rise further if the whales can manage to sustain and extend the current rally.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.