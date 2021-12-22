Where to buy JasmyCoin, the only valid currency on the Jasmy network

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency with a wide variety of use cases, which is about to break $0.1 after adding 43% to its value in less than one day. This guide explains what JASMY is, whether it’s a good investment, and the best places to buy JASMY now.

What is JasmyCoin?

JasmyCoin is a token based on the ERC 20 standard, which businesses and people can use to transfer tokens using digital devices as payment for services or proof of value exchange. There is no limit to the number of entities that can transfer it, rendering it suitable for a wide variety of purposes.

The primary purpose of the JASMY token is as payment for personal data from IoT devices. Currently, it's the only valid currency on the Jasmy network. As more organizations turn to Jasmy, the demand for JASMY tokens will increase.

JasmyCoin’s recent gains have been splendid, but they can be reversed easily. Never invest more in this volatile asset than you’re prepared to lose.

JasmyCoin price prediction

Digital Coin Price has a bullish outlook on JasmyCoin. They predict it will trade for $0.15 this time next year. In 2 years, its price will reach $0.22. In 2024, it will be worth as much as $0.23. The following year, its price will have dropped down to $0.22. However, it will be changing hands for $0.29 in 5 years.

