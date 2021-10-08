The KAVA token has seen a rally in the past 24 hours as the network announced a partnership with CertiK

The KAVA token is up by 3% in the past 24 hours and the coin is consolidating in the region of $6. The KAVA token could possibly rise by another 3-4% if the bulls can manage to push prices in the short term. The coin has the potential to rally further if the whales continue accumulating KAVA in huge quantities.

How & where to buy Kava in the UK and elsewhere

In order to purchase cryptocurrencies, you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. Simply provide a username, password and email address to register a new account. Then, verify the account by providing copies of your driving licence and utility bill. This additional measure is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Once done, simply deposit funds and start trading.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Kava?

Kava functions as a decentralised finance (DeFi) hub that allows users to deposit stablecoins and other crypto tokens to earn a passive income. The native token KAVA is used for governance purposes inside the network. The Kava network recently announced a partnership with CertiK. With this new partnership, the CertiK foundation will help in ensuring enhanced security for the Kava ecosystem.

Should I buy KAVA today?

The KAVA token has seen a strong rally in the past 24 hours. The token could rally further if the whales can manage to sustain the current price spike. The early users of KAVA could be rewarded handsomely in the future if the coin rallies further.

The token has the potential to establish new highs if the volumes continue to build up. The announcement of new partnerships could push the token’s price to higher levels in the short term.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.