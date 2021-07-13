Kitten Token (KTN) has managed to rally by over 500% today, an astonishing increase in such a short period of time. Here’s where to buy KTN.

Kittens are cute by all accounts, but what’s even cuter is the price action of Kitten Token (KTN). In just the last 24 hours, KTN has rallied by more than 500%, making it one of the top performers by far in the cryptocurrency market.

In this article, we’ll look at the price action and fundamentals of KTN, as well as showing you how and where to buy the coin.

How & where to buy Kitten Token in the UK and elsewhere

Kitten Tokens (KTN) coins are available on many of the market’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange and broker platforms. When you have chosen a platform from our list below, just sign up for a free account and fund your account. As soon as the deposit is reflected in your account’s wallet, you’re ready to trade all the top cryptocurrencies.

All of the exchanges and brokers we select for your convenience are fully compliant and reliable, and often offer low fees. We always recommend using platforms that are regulated to avoid compliance issues.

What is Kitten Token?

Kitten Token is a meme coin whose logo is an adorable ginger and white kitten. The coin’s feline mascot has pulled in scores of investors, and KTN aims to use this cuteness to challenge for the title of “number one meme coin”. There’s tough competition here, although KTN is unique in that most of its competitors are dog-related.

This has led to a saturated dog token market, with perhaps too many upstarts competing to overthrow Dogecoin, which still sits atop the bunch. Can Kitten Token’s unique approach sufficiently differentiate it from the pack of crypto hounds?

Should I buy KTN today?

KTN states on CoinMarketCap that it plans to launch an NFT project soon. If this occurs in the near future, this could increase interest in Kitten Token. NFTs have been one of the hottest topics during the 2021 bull cycle, and if KTN can successfully combine the NFT hype with the excitement around cute, animal-based meme coins, it could be onto a winner.

At the time of writing, KTN is priced at $0.000004482, up nearly 580% on the day. It has seen even bigger gains recently though, with an all-time high of over $0.00003649. KTN could definitely be considered a “buy” today, given its proven potential to rally higher and its powerful momentum. Should it claim the meme coin crown, it could very well have a bright future.