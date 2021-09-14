The LaunchZone (LZ) token is currently trading at $5.20 at the time of writing with bulls looking to regain momentum

The LaunchZone token has surged by 10% after trading sideways between a narrow range of $4.5—$5 in the past few days. The token has seen a breakout with the price reaching $5.20 level with 10% gains in the past 24 hours. The coin could 2X or 3X from the current price levels if the whales retain interest.

How & where to buy LaunchZone in the UK and elsewhere

To register a new account, all you need to do is provide your contact details, username and password. The broker/exchange site will then ask you to provide proof of identity and address. A driving license and a utility bill are accepted on most sites. Some platforms may also ask you to submit a passport and a selfie to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. These regulations are required to provide a safe and secure trading environment for all users.

It is not easy for an amateur trader to select the best site as there are so many identical platforms available in the market today. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can open an account quickly. Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful. The DEX platforms are not regulated properly.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LZ with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy LZ with Binance today

What is LaunchZone?

LaunchZone is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform built on the BSC chain network. It plans to provide cross-chain functionality soon and the network also serves as a launchpad for promising new tokens. The DeFi platform aims to make decentralised finance available for all users. The current DeFI networks are complex and away from the reach of retail investors. The LZ token allows easy farming and users can also stake or provide liquidity to earn a passive income.

Should I buy LaunchZone today?

The LZ token has seen strong consolidation below the $5 level and this can be confirmed by looking at volume action. If the whales continue to accumulate the LZ coin, then the token could possibly rally further. The early supporters of the coin could possibly earn handsome returns in the future.

The LZ token has a strong use case and will solve liquidity issues by ensuring interoperability between different blockchain networks.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.