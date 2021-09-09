Where to buy LifeCrypto: LIFE rallies by 273%

LifeCrypto has seen a strong rally in the past 24 hours and the native token, LIFE, is aiming for the moon with 273% gains

The LIFE token of the LifeCrypto network has seen strong gains in a single day and is currently trading at $0.006 at the time of writing. The token saw a strong consolidation between $0.001—$0.005 before the current rally managed to push up prices. The token could possibly 3X or 5X from the current levels if bulls can hold on for a little longer.

How & where to buy LifeCrypto in the UK and elsewhere

For trading cryptocurrencies, you’ll need an account on an exchange/broker platform. To open an account, you will need to provide a username, password and email address. Once the account is verified by the platform, you can deposit funds and start trading. Usually, proof of identity and address is required for authentication before you can start trading.

Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) must be avoided as these platforms are unregulated. For your convenience and benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best sites where you can deposit funds easily and start trading quickly.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LIFE with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy LIFE with Binance today

What is LifeCrypto?

LifeCrypto offers payment solutions through cryptocurrencies. While many users have adopted crypto for payment transfers, their use is largely limited to enthusiasts and early adopters as the process is not simple and seamless. LifeCrypto wants to make crypto transfers simple through the use of its LIFE token. It offers the ability to use usernames instead of complicated wallet addresses. The platform also claims that all ERC-20 tokens can be transferred at zero fees by making use of off-chain capabilities. This might be a game-changer allowing for wide adoption of the LIFE token.

Should I buy LIFE today?

The LIFE token is currently enjoying a strong rally with and the token could possibly be on its way to register new highs.

Below is the monthly chart for LIFE that shows consolidation before the current price spike. The huge rise in volumes could also mean that whales are busy accumulating the LIFE token. Early users could earn handsome rewards if the current price trajectory is maintained.

LIFE token monthly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.