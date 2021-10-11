The Litecoin token has been trading within a range of $163—$185 for the past week. The LTC coin is currently trading at $181 at the time of writing and the token could rally in the future if the volumes continue to rise. The LTC coin has a loyal community of supporters and the coin could reward its early holders if it rallies in the short term.

How & where to buy Litecoin in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase cryptocurrencies, head over to a broker/exchange site and click on the join now or sign up button. Then, provide a username, password and email address. As part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, you will also be required to verify your identity and address. The site will request you to submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill respectively to comply with the KYC rules.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Litecoin?

Litecoin is a popular altcoin and was developed as a rival to the pioneering cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. It provides lower fees and faster transaction times. The coin has about 20% supply left that can be mined and after that, it will become more rare and perhaps this is why the token has seen a lot of interest among the crypto community.

Should I buy Litecoin today?

The LTC token could rally towards the $200 level if the bulls decide to start a rally. The coin could very well target new highs if the whales start accumulating in huge quantities.

The LTC token is widely used for payment services across the globe and the coin has also seen renewed interest among investors. Traders could also exploit the price volatility to book some short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.