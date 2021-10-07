The Litecoin (LTC) token is up by 11% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $185 at the time of writing

The Litecoin token has seen a huge rally with 11% gains in the past 24 hours. The coin could possibly see another 5-10% rise if the bulls continue to push prices. The LTC token registered a record trading volume of $3,874,950,107 in the past 24 hours. The token has the potential to rise further in the short term if whales can sustain the current rally.

How & where to buy Litecoin in the UK and elsewhere

To buy crypto tokens, you will need to create an account on a crypto broker/exchange platform. To register a new account, submit your full legal name, email address and phone number. Then, verify the account by providing copies of your driving licence and utility bill. This additional step is required to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LTC with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy LTC with CEX.IO today

What is Litecoin?

Litecoin was developed as a lighter version of Bitcoin and has faster transaction times with lower transaction costs. It is one of the earliest altcoins and is widely used for processing payments due to its low fees and quick transaction time.

Should I buy LTC today?

The Litecoin token has registered a huge rally and is poised for further gains if the whales continue to accumulate huge quantities. The coin could very well establish new highs if the volumes keep building up. The first target for the Litecoin token is the $200 level and the coin could rally towards new highs if the bulls retain interest.

The early holders of LTC could be rewarded with huge gains in the future if the coin continues to rally fuelled by huge volumes.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.