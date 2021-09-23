The Loud Market (LOUD) token has seen an epic rally with 597% rise in the past 24 hours

The Loud Market token is currently trading at $0.19 at the time of writing. The coin has seen a huge surge with 597% gains in a day. The token has been rising steadily for the past 24 hours accompanied by rising volumes. The LOUD token could 2X or 3X from the current price level if the bulls manage to sustain this rally in the future.

How & where to buy Loud Market in the UK and elsewhere

A trading account is required for purchasing cryptocurrencies. To register a new account, select a suitable broker/exchange platform and submit your details such as name, email address and phone number. The platform will soon contact you via email and ask for additional information that is required to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation.

What is Loud Market?

The Loud Market network is an NFT marketplace for musicians and artists. It allows them to sell records and artworks directly without the intervention of any third-party. The LOUD network also provides the ability to seek royalty on future sales. The sale can be made through auction or through a pre-decided price.

Should I buy LOUD today?

The Loud Market token has seen a huge rally with record gains in the past 24 hours. The bulls have established full control and this current rally could fuel prices further towards the $0.3 region and beyond. The early adopters could possibly be rewarded with healthy gains if the bulls continue to propel the price of the LOUD token in the future.

The coin has the potential to rally in the short term if the whales retain interest.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.