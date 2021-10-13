The Maker token is currently trading at $2415 at the time of writing and could rally soon if the bulls decide to start a rally. The whales seem to be accumulating huge quantities of the MKR token and it could result in a price spike in the future. If you’re interested in the Maker token, read below to find out how you can acquire the token.

How & where to buy Maker in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in purchasing MKR, then you will need access to a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. To register a new account, head over to the sign up button and enter your username, password and email address. The site will contact you via email and ask for additional verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You can submit your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Decentralised exchanges should be avoided as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Maker?

The Maker token provides governance power to its holders. It functions as the main token of the MakerDAO protocol that issues the stablecoin, DAO. As the network has matured, the popularity of the Maker token has also increased. The holders of MKR can vote for changes and upgrades in the protocol.

Should I buy MKR today?

The Maker token might see a rally in the short term if the whales decide to push prices higher.The coin could very well rise to new highs if the volumes continue to surge in the future. The early supporters of the MKR token could receive handsome gains if the coin continues to rally in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.