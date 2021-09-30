The Marsan Exchange token (MRS) is up by 207% and is trading at $0.08 at the time of writing

The Marsan Exchange token has registered strong gains of 207% in a day. The MRS token was consolidating in the region of $0.02 for a week before a sudden price spike pushed prices towards the $0.08 level. The MRS coin could 2X or 5X from the current price level if the current bull rally extends in the short term.

How & where to buy Marsan Exchange Token in the UK and elsewhere

To trade cryptocurrencies, you will need to create an account on a broker/exchange platform. To register an account, you will need to provide a username, password and email address. The site will then contact you via email and ask for additional information as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. A proof of identity and address is required and standard documents such as a driving license and utility bill can be submitted respectively to comply with the KYC rules.

Avoid trading on decentralised platforms as they are unregulated. It can be quite difficult for a new user to select the right trading platform as most sites offer similar features. For your benefit and convenience, we have handpicked two of the best platform where you can trade securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MRS with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MRS with Binance today

What is Marsan Exchange Token?

The MRS coin is the native token of the Canada based Marsan Exchange. The coin allows its members to get access to exclusive discounts on its exchange. The coin did not have a pre-sale and is run on a completely decentralised model.

Should I buy MRS today?

The Marsan Exchange token has seen a strong rally and could reward its early holders with huge gains if the coin continues to rise in the future. The coin has the potential to rally further if the whales continue to accumulate huge volumes of the token.

Below is the weekly chart for the MRS token that shows a sudden volume build up that led to the present price spike. The coin could target the $0.1 level and beyond if the volumes continue to rise in the future.

MRS token weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.