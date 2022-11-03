Where to buy MASK coin: it’s up 54% today and still going

MASK, the native token of Mask Network, is skyrocketing. At press time, it had surged by more than 54% in the past 24 hours and it keeps on gaining momentum every minute.

MASK’s price surge is attributed to the fact that Mask Network is somehow connected to Twitter and Elon Musk completed his deal to purchase Twitter. There is also speculation that Bybit may end up adding the token to its spot trading list.

What is Mask Network?

Mask Network is a protocol that allows users to share encrypted messages over Facebook and Twitter. It acts as a bridge between the internet and the decentralized network.

The protocol was launched in July 2019, with its first use case being that of allowing Twitter and Facebook users to share encrypted messages. It then raised $2 million in a funding round in November 2020 and a further $3 million in a funding round in February 2021 to expand its ecosystem.

Currently, besides allowing sending encrypted posts on Twitter and Facebook, Mask Network also allows users to conduct fund Gitcoin grant campaigns directly from Twitter. It also plans to offer peer-to-peer payments and decentralized storage services.

Should I buy $MASK today?

If you are looking to invest in a cryptocurrency that is on a bullish trajectory then MASK could be a good choice.

Nevertheless, you should be aware of the fact that the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile especially now that there are a lot of external factors affecting the crypto market at play.

Mask Network price prediction

The price of the MASK coin is expected to continue rallying at least for the next few days and weeks following the excitement around the markets following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Investors believe that if the coin continues on the current trajectory, it could easily smash through the $10 level before the end of this month.

