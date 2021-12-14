Where to buy MetaShiba, which gained 14% today

MetaShiba is one of the few coins trending today amid all-pervasive crypto market gloom. It has been gaining steadily ever since it was listed on PancakeSwap on December 9. It has gained 14% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy MetaShiba now.

Top places to buy MetaShiba now

As MSHIBA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MSHIBA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MSHIBA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for MSHIBA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MSHIBA.

What is MetaShiba?

According to the website, MetaShiba ($MSHIBA) is here to bring the best of all worlds in one place – the Metaverse. $MSHIBA is not your regular doge. This token encompasses from different galaxies from the infinity and brings them to the Metaverse. MetaShiba is the next decentralized cryptocurrency token on the Binance Smart Chain network. MetaShiba has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Shiba.

Should I buy MetaShiba today?

Exercise extreme caution when investing in meme tokens. They are even more volatile than ‘regular’ cryptocurrencies.

MetaShiba price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a slight increase over time. In one year, they predict 1 MSHIBA will trade for $0.0000000015. In 2023, they forecast a price of $0.0000000017. This will increase to $0.0000000020, $0.0000000021, and $0.0000000027 in 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively.

