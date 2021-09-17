The Metis (MTS) token has seen a fresh rally in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01 at the time of writing

The Metis token has reached the price of $0.01 from lows of $0.006 in a single day. The MTS token could possibly 2x or 5X from the current levels if the bulls decide to push the price further in the coming weeks. The token has seen a marginal rise in volumes but a fresh impetus from whales could result in huge gains for early adopters.

How & where to buy Metis in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in trading the Metis token, then you will need access to a new trading account. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade securely. Simply, click on the sign up button and submit your full name, contact details and an email address. The site will send you a verification link. Click on the verification link and proceed to the Know Your Customer (KYC) page where you will be required to submit proof of identity and address. A driving license and utility bill are accepted on most sites. Once the verification process is complete, you can deposit funds and start trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MTS with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MTS with Binance today

What is Metis?

The Metis network is an online education services provider that aims to incentivise students through MTS tokens. A student can earn a reward in the form of MTS coins after completing a course on Metis. The MTS token can also be staked to earn additional rewards. The platform plans to partner with institutions across the world to promote the use of AI based learning resources. Students will also be able to pay for specialised courses through MTS tokens and get additional discounts.

Should I buy MTS today?

The coin has an interesting use case and could revolutionise the education industry if the team can ensure strong partnerships with premier educational institutions. The MTS token could possibly register a further rise of 20-30% if the current price spike continues in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.