Where to buy Minifootball: trending coin surges 281% today

Week one has been highly successful for Minifootball, with the meme coin clocking 281% gains in the last 24 hours

Minifootball is a new viral coin that seeks to unite Doge fans and football fanatics under the umbrella of two universal languages—crypto and the beautiful game. With a 281% rally today, the coin is one of the top trending projects according to CoinMarketCap.

You can learn more about the token in the article below, as well as finding the best place to buy MINIFOOTBALL today.

How & where to buy Minifootball in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to buy Minifootball, you’ll have to sign up with a regulated broker or exchange to make a cryptocurrency purchase. Sign up with one of our recommended partners to get started, then make a deposit in your native currency. Once your account is verified and funded, you can begin investing in crypto.

Stay away from unregulated and unlicensed crypto brokers, as these have the potential to leave you with no money if they are compromised by bad actors. The same goes for decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MINIFOOTBALL with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MINIFOOTBALL with Binance today

What is Minifootball?

Minifootball is a community-driven coin that claims to have the best community in the world. This is due to its ingenious combination of football and meme coins (the coin’s logo is a dog, with a striking resemblance to Dogecoin’s mascot, holding a football in its mouth).

The community will supposedly benefit from match ticket raffles, FIFA tournaments, and rewards such as PlayStation giveaways as well. The plan appears to be to use crypto to reach out to and reward football fans across the globe. The project also uses modern tokenomics to redistribute fees to holders, rewarding the community in-kind as well.

Should I buy MINIFOOTBALL today?

Minifootball is up by 281% today, and as one of the top trending coins of CoinMarketCap, it could be set for a huge viral rally. The Euro 2020 tournament that took place this summer pulled people from across the world deeper into the world of football, and this interest seems to have persisted with the coin’s ascent.Currently priced at $0.000000000154, the coin is still incredibly cheap, and there’s time to buy now before the coin gains any more popularity.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.