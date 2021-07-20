MNG is the native token of Moon Nation Game, a space exploration role-playing game (RPG) built on the Binance Smart Chain.

Moon Nation Game is the latest blockchain-based game to enjoy a significant price rally. The RPG, which is set in space, is built on the Binance Smart Chain and implements NFTs and cryptocurrency mechanics to help players enjoy greater ownership over their in-game items and characters.

This article will examine the Moon Nation Game project, as well as showing you how and where to buy MNG tokens.

How & where to buy Moon Nation Game in the UK and elsewhere

MNG is one of the most popular coins on the market right now and can be obtained from many brokers and exchanges. To start investing in the most popular coins today, all you have to do is join one of our recommended platforms below and make a deposit. As soon as your account has been funded, you can start trading.

All of the brokers and exchanges we recommend are reliable and compliant and usually offer competitive fees, as well. We advise our readers to use services that are fully regulated to avoid regulatory issues, as many decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have had compliance problems.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MNG with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MNG with Binance today

What is Moon Nation Game?

Moon Nation Game is a space exploration role-playing game (RPG) where players can find new planets, explore uncharted corners of deep space, hunt down rare weapons and spacecraft, and fight alien enemies—all on the blockchain.

NFTs allow players to truly own their in-game items and the MNG currency will be the engine of the game, allowing for in-game commerce as well as helping to promote the game with clever tokenomics.

The game, which is led by CEO Ben Todar, will launch its beta version in the final quarter of 2021. The project officially began in May of this year and has already conducted a successful initial token sale. MNG also has active liquidity pools on the decentralised exchange PancakeSwap.

Should I buy MNG today?

The MNG token has been one of the standout performers in the cryptocurrency market this week, with BSC-based games typically being some of the only tokens to thrive in an otherwise struggling market.

Weekly gains of 1,076% are certainly nothing to scoff at, and are extremely impressive even by the standards of the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. These gains are also subject to increasingly strong upward momentum, with MNG charting a 196% in the last 24 hours alone.

The intense price surge being experienced by MNG right now, coupled with the hype around NFT-based and blockchain-based games, potentially makes MNG a contender for the best short-term crypto investment at the moment.