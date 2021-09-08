MOONS, the native token of the MoonTools platform, has seen a strong rally with 38% gains in 24 hours

The MOONS token that powers the data aggregator and analysis platform MoonTools has risen by 38%, reaching a price of $44 at the time of writing. The coin has consolidated between the range of $16—$19 before the current spike that took prices to $34 and then to $44 levels. The token could continue this rally and the price could possibly 2X, or even 5X from the current levels if bulls can ensure momentum over the next week and beyond.

How & where to buy MoonTools in the UK and elsewhere

Purchasing crypto tokens is easy these days and all you need to do is open a trading account with a broker/exchange platform. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can open an account and start trading.

The account opening process will include the submission of a username, password and email address. In the next step, the details will be verified and you will need to provide documents to prove your identity and residential address. Once the twin steps are completed, you can deposit funds and start trading. DEX platforms are not very secure as these are unregulated.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MOONS with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MOONS with Binance today

What is Moontools?

There are many decentralised exchanges available today and MoonTools aims to provide the ability to scan tokens in real-time and compare prices between different platforms. The MOONS token will be used for voting and for governance purposes within the Moontools platform. It will also enable users to sync their wallets and access their portfolios easily at the click of a button. Most DEX platforms do not provide the ability to scan trading charts and data and a user can be left clueless sometimes while trading. MoonTools can fill this gap and enable easy trading with data analysis in a few clicks.

Should I buy MOONS today?

The MoonTools token has seen strong volumes and is printing higher prices on the daily chart. The early users could be looking at healthy gains and the coin could possibly be on its way to another 30-40% gains in the short term. If you’re looking for a token with a strong use case, then consider evaluating MOONS.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.