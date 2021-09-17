The Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) token has doubled in a week and is currently trading at $15.15 at the time of writing

The Moss Carbon Credit token has generated returns of 2X in a week and looks set to test its all-time high (ATH) price located at $17.84. A breakout from the ATH price will bring into play the $19.65 region, a zone of strong resistance for the MCO2 token. Judging by the rise in volumes, the token should stabilise within the range of $19—$21 if the bulls retain interest.

What is Moss Carbon Credit? and why is it rallying?

The Moss Carbon Credit token allows for easy trading and monetisation of carbon credits. It currently focuses on the Latin American region. Each MCO2 token is equal to 1 carbon credit. The MCO2 project has been able to provide $10 million for the restoration works in the Amazon forests.

Carbon trading is currently limited to certain regions and people find it difficult to trade globally. Blockchain tokens such as MCO2 could help tide over these bottlenecks and open a whole new world for climate conservation projects. The token is currently enjoying a rally driven by rumours of new listings on top exchanges.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.