The Mozik token is currently trading at $0.007 level at the time of writing. The coin has rallied with a healthy price spike in the past 24 hours. The MOZ coin could possibly 10X or 15X from the current price level if the ongoing rally continues in the future. The token has the potential to rise further if the volume action continues in the short term.

How & where to buy Mozik in the UK and elsewhere

For buying crypto tokens, you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. For opening an account, simply create a new user profile by submitting your name, email address and phone number. The site will ask you to verify the account in keeping with the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You will need to provide copies of documents such as a driving license and utility bill to comply with the KYC rules. Some platforms may also insist on a selfie or tele-verification. The site will activate your account once the verification process is complete.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are not regulated properly. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Mozik?

The Mozik network allows transactions between music artists and fans. The MOZ token is used to pay transaction fees inside the network. The coin can also be staked to gain access to concerts, events and NFTs. The Mozik network aims to provide a better way for monetisation to the music industry.

Should I buy MOZ today?

The Mozik token could rally further if the bulls continue to push prices in the future. The early adopters of MOZ could receive handsome gains if the token continues to extend the current rally. The coin could very well register further gains on the back of rising volumes.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.