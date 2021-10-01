The Near Protocol (NEAR) token has seen a strong rally in the past 24 hours as the network partners with Panther to develop privacy solutions for DeFi

The Near Protocol token is currently trading at $7.19 at the time of writing. The NEAR token could 2X if the bulls can maintain control of the current rally. The first target for the NEAR coin is its all-time high (ATH) currently located at $11.84. The token could soon breach its ATH if the volumes keep rising.

How & where to buy Near Protocol in the UK and elsewhere

You will need to open a trading account with a crypto exchange/broker in order to buy/trade cryptocurrencies. The account registration process requires you to provide your full legal name, email address and phone number. The site will ask you to verify the account by providing proof of identity and address. This requirement is part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation and can be completed by submitting copies of documents such as a driving licence and utility bill.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. It can be quite difficult for a new user to select the right site for trading. For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can register an account and trade securely.

What is Near Protocol?

The Near Protocol is used for developing dApps and is comparatively cheaper than other platforms like Ethereum. It provides support for ERC-20 tokens via a bridge. The NEAR token is used for governance purposes inside the network and is also used for paying transaction fees.

Should I buy NEAR today?

The Near Protocol is currently enjoying a strong rally with a steady increase in buy volumes. The token could rally further in the short term if the whales continue to purchase huge quantities. The early adopters of NEAR could benefit from the long term price rise of the token as the ecosystem expands. Traders could also exploit the price volatility for short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.