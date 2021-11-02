Where to buy Niobium Coin: Brazil’s hottest crypto

Niobium Coin’s fully diluted market cap is currently $1,509,345, up around 250% in the past 24 hours. It runs on the Ethereum platform. Niobium Coin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,627,667.57410075 in circulation. At the time of writing, it is trading for $0.01478.

If you are attracted to the unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Niobium Coin (NBC) now, this guide is meant for you.

Top places to buy Niobium Coin online

What is Niobium Coin?

Niobium Coin has nothing to do with niobium, a chemical element under the symbol Nb with the atomic number 41.

It was launched in 2018 and is the first virtual currency of Austro-Brazilian origin, developed to raise funds for the new Business Virtual Currencies Exchange of São Paulo (BOMESP – Bolsa de moedas virtuais empresariais de São Paulo), which will operate globally.

Should I buy Niobium Coin today?

Niobium is a desirable cryptocurrency, having been approved by Brazil's Securities Commission, the Brazilian version of SEC.

At the time, this was a precedent for market regulatory agencies all over the world. Strangely, however, its trading volume has been close to 0 over the past 24 hours.

Niobium Coin price prediction

The price of 1 Niobium Coin is expected to reach $0.027 in about one year, double what it is now.