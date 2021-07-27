Where to buy OKExChain coin: OKT surges 50%

OKExChain (OKT) is one of today’s hottest cryptocurrencies after surging in value by around 50%.

If you want to invest in OKExChain coin, or if you simply want to find out more about the cryptocurrency project, you have come to the right place. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

First things first, check out the section directly below for our analysts’ list of the best places to buy OKT tokens right now.

How & where to buy OKT coin online

To buy OKExChain tokens, click on one of the links below, create and fund your new account, and purchase the number of tokens you want.

Here are the two best platforms to buy, sell and trade OKExChain crypto today:

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy OKT with Binance today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy OKT with CEX.IO today

What is OKExChain?

It is a cryptocurrency project that is powered by its native token, OKT.

It regards itself as the ‘trading chain: a decentralized, borderless, blockchain technology-based ecosystem for exchanging value.’

Essentially, OKExChain is a set of open-source public chain projects developed by OKEx that are claimed to have achieved ‘both high performance and decentralisation.’ In the long term, OKExChain aims to promote the development of trading services based on blockchain technology.

Should I buy OKT tokens today

If you have analysed the project and believe in its investment credentials, or if you simply want to speculate on a volatile crypto play with a lot of market momentum behind it, buying now could be a smart way to speculate and profit off future price accretion. Just make sure you do your own due diligence before getting involved.

OKT price prediction 2021

Our OKExChain price prediction is as follows: $115 this year, up to $138 in 2022, and as much as $260 within 5 years.