The Paribus (PBX) token has seen a strong price surge and is currently trading at $0.01 at the time of writing

The DeFi token PBX is up by 12% in the past 24 hours. The token has seen a steady volume build up that could power the coin towards its all-time high currently located at the $0.02 level. The PBX token could possibly 2X or 3X from the current levels if the bulls can maintain control and extend the current rally in the short term. Traders could also exploit the price volatility in PBX for short term gains.

How & where to buy Paribus in the UK and elsewhere

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Paribus?

The Paribus network is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol that aims to provide simplified services for retail users. It is built on the Cardano network with PBX as the native token. The Paribus network also plans to provide cross-chain functionality in the future. The protocol allows easy lending and borrowing for its users. The fees are shared between holders of the PBX token.

Should I buy PBX today?

The Paribus token has seen a strong price rise and the current rally could push prices in future. The early adopters of PBX could possibly be looking at huge gains if the coin rallies in the future. The coin has the potential to rally further if the bulls retain interest.

The first target for the PBX token is to breach its ATH and the coin could then rally towards the $0.03 region and beyond.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.