The Perpetual Protocol (PERP) token has rallied by 13% in the past 24 hours with bulls determined to push prices towards the $18 level and beyond

The Perpetual Protocol token is currently trading at $16.50 at the time of writing. The PERP coin is up by 13% in a day after a strong push from the bulls managed to sustain buy volumes. The coin could possibly 2X or 3X from the current levels if the bulls manage to prevail. The PERP token registered a record trading volume of $176,053,624 in the past 24 hours. The PERP token is being accumulated in huge quantities by whales who seem to be bullish on the coin.

What is Perpetual Protocol?

The Perpetual Protocol is a decentralised platform for trading crypto derivatives. It allows up to 10X leverage for its users. The platform also allows its users to stake the PERP token to earn additional rewards. The transaction fees are shared with users who decide to stake their tokens.

The PERP token is currently rallying with rising volumes, usually a sign of heavy accumulation by whales. The coin could possibly reward its early holders with huge gains if the token rallies in the future. The PERP token has the potential to rally further as the buy volumes build up steadily.

